Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 -0.09 34.00M -4.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 184,811,237.93% -67.3% -44.4% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 157,043,879.91% 619.9% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $33.5, and a 83.26% upside potential. On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 182.34% and its consensus price target is $55. The data provided earlier shows that Theravance Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.3% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.