Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 51.15 N/A -2.10 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 12 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00

$33.5 is Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 51.17%. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 366.56%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.