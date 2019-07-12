Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

Both Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 51.58 N/A -2.10 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.47 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.96% and an $25.88 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.