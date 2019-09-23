Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 51.15 N/A -2.10 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.82 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.19 beta. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 51.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 11.6% respectively. 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.