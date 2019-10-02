Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.00M -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 187,111,111.11% -67.3% -44.4% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 74,558,705.66% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.19. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cara Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 79.53% at a $33.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 211.20%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 3.1% respectively. 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.