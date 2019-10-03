Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 188,198,480.11% -67.3% -44.4% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00

$33.5 is Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 76.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while Midatech Pharma Plc has -0.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Midatech Pharma Plc on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.