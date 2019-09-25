Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 46.23 N/A -2.10 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.76 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s beta is 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 67.25% at a $33.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of MannKind Corporation is $3, which is potential 125.56% upside. The results provided earlier shows that MannKind Corporation appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.