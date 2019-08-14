Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.96 N/A -2.10 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.41 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cara Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.19 shows that Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 107.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28.14, and a 22.19% upside potential. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a 104.33% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.