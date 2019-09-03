Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

Both Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.09 N/A -2.10 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.61 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.19 shows that Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

$29.17 is Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 24.45%. On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 28.41% and its average target price is $164.56. The information presented earlier suggests that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.