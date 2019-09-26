Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Its Rivals results

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cara Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.30% -44.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Cara Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

$33.5 is the consensus price target of Cara Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 75.30%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.19 and its 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cara Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.