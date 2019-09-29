Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 45.18M -2.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 184,811,237.93% -67.3% -44.4% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 502,558,398.22% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.19 beta indicates that Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 79.72% at a $33.5 average target price. Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has an average target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 146.67%. The data provided earlier shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.6% and 79.5%. About 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.