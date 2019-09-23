Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

Both Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 51.15 N/A -2.10 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 32.73 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 51.17% at a $33.5 average price target. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29.33 average price target and a 94.24% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.