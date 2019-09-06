Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 54.54 N/A -2.10 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.72 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Denali Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $29.17, with potential upside of 23.44%. Denali Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 61.47% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Denali Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 84.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.