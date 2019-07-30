Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 52.29 N/A -2.10 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 5.45 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Volatility & Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 14.40% at a $26.86 consensus target price. Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a 163.40% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Clovis Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.