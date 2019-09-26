Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 46.23 N/A -2.10 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 67.25% for Cara Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $33.5. Competitively the consensus target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 895.87% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders held 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.