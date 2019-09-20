Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 52.95 N/A -2.10 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.63 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.19 and its 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Agenus Inc.’s 1.81 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Agenus Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 46.03% for Cara Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $33.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 64.47% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Agenus Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Agenus Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.