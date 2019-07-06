Reviewing Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)’s and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA)’s results

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 19.71 N/A 0.03 303.21 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 107 8.71 N/A 2.05 54.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Capstead Mortgage Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.68 beta indicates that Capstead Mortgage Corporation is 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$8.5 is Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.71%. On the other hand, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s potential downside is -7.14% and its consensus price target is $112.6. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Capstead Mortgage Corporation is looking more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% -1.28% 7.88% 15.67% -4.18% 27.29% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 3.38% 2.47% 8.27% 12.06% 23.06% 17.7%

For the past year Capstead Mortgage Corporation was more bullish than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.