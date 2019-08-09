Reviewing Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)’s and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB)’s results

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 -20.98 N/A 0.33 25.39 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 201 12.77 N/A 7.23 28.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capstead Mortgage Corporation and AvalonBay Communities Inc. AvalonBay Communities Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Capstead Mortgage Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Capstead Mortgage Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than AvalonBay Communities Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 3.6% 0.2% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.74 beta indicates that Capstead Mortgage Corporation is 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, AvalonBay Communities Inc. has beta of 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Capstead Mortgage Corporation has a 2.53% upside potential and an average target price of $8.5. Competitively the consensus target price of AvalonBay Communities Inc. is $211.2, which is potential 2.27% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Capstead Mortgage Corporation appears more favorable than AvalonBay Communities Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.4% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares and 96.1% of AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation -7.77% 0.6% -0.94% 16.28% 0.72% 26.39% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.94% 3.2% 3.79% 9.18% 21.27% 19.96%

For the past year Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors AvalonBay Communities Inc. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. As of January 31, 2009, the company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities. The companyÂ’s markets are located in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. AvalonBay Communities has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.