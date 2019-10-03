Reviewing Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)’s and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s results

Both Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 1.82 84.02M 0.33 25.39 American Campus Communities Inc. 47 5.00 136.74M 0.84 55.72

Table 1 demonstrates Capstead Mortgage Corporation and American Campus Communities Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Campus Communities Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Capstead Mortgage Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Capstead Mortgage Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Capstead Mortgage Corporation and American Campus Communities Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 1,120,266,666.67% 3.6% 0.2% American Campus Communities Inc. 290,318,471.34% 3.3% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Capstead Mortgage Corporation is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.74. American Campus Communities Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.39 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Capstead Mortgage Corporation and American Campus Communities Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 American Campus Communities Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

American Campus Communities Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52.5 consensus target price and a 8.38% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Capstead Mortgage Corporation and American Campus Communities Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.4% and 99.1%. Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of American Campus Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation -7.77% 0.6% -0.94% 16.28% 0.72% 26.39% American Campus Communities Inc. -0.45% 0.26% -0.76% 1.21% 14.84% 12.95%

For the past year Capstead Mortgage Corporation was more bullish than American Campus Communities Inc.

Summary

American Campus Communities Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.