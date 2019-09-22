Reviewing Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE)’s and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)’s results

Both Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.35 N/A -0.84 0.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 11 -10.57 N/A 0.13 85.41

Demonstrates Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.00% 1% 0.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s potential upside is 14.16% and its consensus price target is $12.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 63.5% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.62% 5.48% -2.57% -1.98% 1.7% 11.05%

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.