Reviewing Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE)’s and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s results

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.17 N/A -0.84 0.00 Camden Property Trust 102 9.99 N/A 1.61 64.34

Table 1 highlights Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Camden Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Camden Property Trust 0.00% 4.5% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Camden Property Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Camden Property Trust 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Camden Property Trust’s consensus price target is $109.75, while its potential upside is 5.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares and 95.8% of Camden Property Trust shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Camden Property Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Camden Property Trust -3.11% -1.02% 3.31% 7.39% 14.89% 17.79%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Camden Property Trust beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities. The firmÂ’s properties principally consist of mid-rise buildings and two-and three-story buildings with various amenities, such as swimming pools and a clubhouse, whirlpool spas, tennis courts, and controlled-access gates. Camden Property Trust was founded on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.