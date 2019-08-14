Reviewing Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE)’s and Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)’s results

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.15 N/A -0.84 0.00 Apartment Investment and Management Company 50 8.14 N/A 5.68 8.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Apartment Investment and Management Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Apartment Investment and Management Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Apartment Investment and Management Company has an average price target of $52, with potential upside of 3.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares and 97.4% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares. Competitively, Apartment Investment and Management Company has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24%

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Apartment Investment and Management Company beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.