Reviewing Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE)’s and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s results

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.25 N/A -0.84 0.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 17 -12.42 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 1% 0.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and AGNC Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, AGNC Investment Corp.’s potential upside is 15.15% and its average target price is $17.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares and 70.2% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares. Competitively, AGNC Investment Corp. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.72% 2.21% -2.61% -4.46% -12.6% -2.28%

Summary

AGNC Investment Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.