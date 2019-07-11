Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.78 N/A -0.52 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 0%. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.