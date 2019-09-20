Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.47 N/A -4.59 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 640 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 73.4% respectively. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.