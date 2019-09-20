Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|7.47
|N/A
|-4.59
|0.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|640
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 73.4% respectively. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.
Summary
Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.