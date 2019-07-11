Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s results

We are comparing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.55 N/A -0.52 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.12 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Risk & Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Soligenix Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5% and 22.5% respectively. Insiders owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Soligenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has weaker performance than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.