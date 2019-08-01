Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|10.16
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|88.30
|N/A
|-2.92
|0.00
Demonstrates Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-191.3%
|-118.7%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.52%
|-30.63%
|-9.37%
|-60.34%
|-70.32%
|-5.17%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|-11.24%
|-13.67%
|16.93%
|-59.89%
|-81.09%
|-16.92%
For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
