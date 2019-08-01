Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 10.16 N/A -0.52 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.30 N/A -2.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.