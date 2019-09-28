Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 -3.57 25.95M -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 94,993,859.71% -224.9% -126.4% NewLink Genetics Corporation 1,540,973,871.73% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.93%. Competitively, 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.