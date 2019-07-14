Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.43 N/A -0.52 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2330.39 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NantKwest Inc.’s 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NantKwest Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 8.9%. Insiders owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 20.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has weaker performance than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.