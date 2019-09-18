Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 8.34 N/A -4.59 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.62 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. has 4 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 22.81%. Competitively MediWound Ltd. has an average target price of $10.25, with potential upside of 233.88%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 37.1% respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.93%. Competitively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.