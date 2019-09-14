Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and Its Competitors results

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.90% -126.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

$3.5 is the average price target of Capricor Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 29.63%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.8. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.