Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|2.63M
|-4.59
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|0.00
|48.17M
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|92,654,571.08%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|234,175,984.44%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
