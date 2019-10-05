Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 48.17M -1.38 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 92,654,571.08% -224.9% -126.4% Fortress Biotech Inc. 234,175,984.44% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.