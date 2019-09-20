Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s results

Since Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.96 N/A -4.59 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.97 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.8 beta means Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 12.8%. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.