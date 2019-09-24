Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.81 N/A -4.59 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.66 N/A 3.10 67.86

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Bio-Techne Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$3.5 is Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.51%. On the other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation’s potential upside is 34.37% and its average price target is $270. The data provided earlier shows that Bio-Techne Corporation appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.