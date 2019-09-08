Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|6.45
|N/A
|-4.59
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1229.25
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 31.09% at a $3.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 38.80%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aptorum Group Limited is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
