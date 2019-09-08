Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.45 N/A -4.59 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1229.25 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 31.09% at a $3.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 38.80%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aptorum Group Limited is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.