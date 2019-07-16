Reviewing Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)’s and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s results

This is a contrast between Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.57 N/A 0.68 19.90 Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 16 3.56 N/A 1.01 16.43

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 1.1% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.54 beta indicates that Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 46.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has beta of 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 51.1% respectively. About 1.3% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.74% 0.3% 2.82% 8.77% 10.76% 5.64% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. -1.31% 3.05% 0.36% -12.61% -42.3% 11.82%

For the past year Capitol Federal Financial Inc. was less bullish than Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. beats Capitol Federal Financial Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.