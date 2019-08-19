Reviewing Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)’s and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s results

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.34 N/A 0.68 20.12 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 2.72 N/A 2.63 11.64

In table 1 we can see Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.55 beta. Competitively, Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 20.9% respectively. 1% are Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 15% are Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.5% 0.44% -0.2% 6.94% 10.16% 8.95% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01%

For the past year Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has 8.95% stronger performance while Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has -5.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.