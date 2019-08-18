Reviewing Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

We are contrasting Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.95
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Capital Southwest Corporation’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 3.56%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.