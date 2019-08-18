Reviewing Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

We are contrasting Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.95 N/A 1.98 10.60 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 3.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.