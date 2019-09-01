Reviewing Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.92 N/A 1.98 10.60 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation has an average price target of $23, and a 7.88% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares. About 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.