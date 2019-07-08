Reviewing Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)’s results

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|21
|7.16
|N/A
|2.27
|9.78
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|20.41
|N/A
|0.10
|155.67
In table 1 we can see Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Capital Southwest Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Capital Southwest Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 has Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 9.52% for Capital Southwest Corporation with consensus price target of $23.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.07%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|-0.23%
|3.65%
|2.68%
|15.6%
|36.47%
|15.83%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|-0.06%
|1.5%
|1.15%
|4.11%
|5.33%
|6.23%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
