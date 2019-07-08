Reviewing Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)’s results

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.16 N/A 2.27 9.78 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.41 N/A 0.10 155.67

In table 1 we can see Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Capital Southwest Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Capital Southwest Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.52% for Capital Southwest Corporation with consensus price target of $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.07%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.