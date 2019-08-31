Reviewing Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.92 N/A 1.98 10.60 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 21.24 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Capital Southwest Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Capital Southwest Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Capital Southwest Corporation and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 7.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Comparatively, 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.