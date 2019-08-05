Reviewing Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s results

We are comparing Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|7.34
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Capital Southwest Corporation and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Capital Southwest Corporation and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$23 is Capital Southwest Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.78%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Capital Southwest Corporation and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 49.92%. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.