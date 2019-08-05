Reviewing Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s results

We are comparing Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 7.34 N/A 1.98 10.60 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capital Southwest Corporation and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Capital Southwest Corporation and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Capital Southwest Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capital Southwest Corporation and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 49.92%. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.