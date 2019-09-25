Reviewing Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)’s results

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.82 N/A 1.98 10.60 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Capital Southwest Corporation and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Capital Southwest Corporation and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation’s upside potential is 5.55% at a $23 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was less bullish than Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.