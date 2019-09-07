Reviewing Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.78 N/A 1.98 10.60 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.14 N/A 0.26 36.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Capital Southwest Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund. Clough Global Opportunities Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Capital Southwest Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Clough Global Opportunities Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capital Southwest Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 6.19% and an $23 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has weaker performance than Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.