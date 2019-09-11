Reviewing Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s results

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.67 N/A 1.98 10.60 Central Securities Corp. 30 40.99 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capital Southwest Corporation and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Capital Southwest Corporation and Central Securities Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Capital Southwest Corporation and Central Securities Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.24% for Capital Southwest Corporation with average target price of $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. About 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Central Securities Corp.