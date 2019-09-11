Reviewing Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s results

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.67
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|40.99
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Capital Southwest Corporation and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Capital Southwest Corporation and Central Securities Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Capital Southwest Corporation and Central Securities Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 6.24% for Capital Southwest Corporation with average target price of $23.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. About 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Central Securities Corp.
