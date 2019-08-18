Reviewing Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)’s and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s results

As Shipping companies, Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Product Partners L.P.
|12
|0.70
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
|Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
|14
|1.84
|N/A
|0.39
|37.56
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capital Product Partners L.P. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Capital Product Partners L.P. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Product Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|-20.8%
|-12.8%
|Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|1.7%
|0.6%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.09 beta means Capital Product Partners L.P.’s volatility is 9.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1.49 beta and it is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capital Product Partners L.P. Its rival Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Capital Product Partners L.P. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 41.9%. About 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has 15.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Product Partners L.P.
|1.41%
|10.49%
|5.9%
|33.53%
|-4.74%
|39.92%
|Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
|-5.43%
|1.9%
|-2.03%
|13.23%
|-11.83%
|31.22%
For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P. was more bullish than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats Capital Product Partners L.P.
