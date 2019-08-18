Reviewing Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)’s and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s results

As Shipping companies, Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners L.P. 12 0.70 N/A -0.74 0.00 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 14 1.84 N/A 0.39 37.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capital Product Partners L.P. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Capital Product Partners L.P. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -20.8% -12.8% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 1.7% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta means Capital Product Partners L.P.’s volatility is 9.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1.49 beta and it is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capital Product Partners L.P. Its rival Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capital Product Partners L.P. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 41.9%. About 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has 15.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. -5.43% 1.9% -2.03% 13.23% -11.83% 31.22%

For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P. was more bullish than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats Capital Product Partners L.P.