Reviewing Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32% of Capital Product Partners L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Capital Product Partners L.P. has 35.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Capital Product Partners L.P. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -20.80% -12.80% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Capital Product Partners L.P. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners L.P. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Capital Product Partners L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.36 1.43 2.61

The rivals have a potential upside of 50.69%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capital Product Partners L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capital Product Partners L.P. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Capital Product Partners L.P.’s rivals have 1.25 and 1.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. Capital Product Partners L.P.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Volatility and Risk

Capital Product Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Capital Product Partners L.P.’s competitors have beta of 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Capital Product Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Capital Product Partners L.P.’s competitors beat Capital Product Partners L.P.