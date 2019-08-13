Reviewing Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)’s and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s results

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial Corporation 87 1.84 N/A 11.56 8.00 Synchrony Financial 33 2.64 N/A 4.80 7.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Synchrony Financial appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital One Financial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Capital One Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Synchrony Financial, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6% Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Capital One Financial Corporation’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Synchrony Financial’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Capital One Financial Corporation and Synchrony Financial Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of Capital One Financial Corporation is $106.5, with potential upside of 22.12%. Meanwhile, Synchrony Financial’s consensus target price is $38, while its potential upside is 9.57%. The results provided earlier shows that Capital One Financial Corporation appears more favorable than Synchrony Financial, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares and 95.9% of Synchrony Financial shares. Capital One Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Synchrony Financial’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26% Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation was less bullish than Synchrony Financial.

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats Synchrony Financial on 7 of the 11 factors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.