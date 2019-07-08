Reviewing Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)’s and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s results

We are contrasting Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial Corporation 85 1.92 N/A 12.07 7.40 OneMain Holdings Inc. 31 1.96 N/A 3.49 9.26

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. OneMain Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital One Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Capital One Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of OneMain Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.6% OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Capital One Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.28 and it happens to be 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. OneMain Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 2.48 beta which makes it 148.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital One Financial Corporation and OneMain Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$115 is Capital One Financial Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 25.40%. Meanwhile, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $43, while its potential upside is 25.88%. Based on the data given earlier, OneMain Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Capital One Financial Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capital One Financial Corporation and OneMain Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.8% and 93.9% respectively. 0.8% are Capital One Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, OneMain Holdings Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital One Financial Corporation -0.93% 2.88% 11.74% -1.13% -4.09% 18.24% OneMain Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.09% -4.52% 8.28% -4.01% 33.02%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation was less bullish than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Summary

OneMain Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Capital One Financial Corporation.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.