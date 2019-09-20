Reviewing Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)’s and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s results

As Credit Services companies, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial Corporation 89 1.95 N/A 11.56 8.00 LendingClub Corporation 15 1.70 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capital One Financial Corporation and LendingClub Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6% LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -13.5% -3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Capital One Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.24 and it happens to be 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. LendingClub Corporation’s 1.56 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Capital One Financial Corporation and LendingClub Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 LendingClub Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Capital One Financial Corporation’s consensus price target is $106.67, while its potential upside is 15.02%. Competitively the consensus price target of LendingClub Corporation is $11, which is potential -23.66% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Capital One Financial Corporation appears more favorable than LendingClub Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.9% of LendingClub Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of LendingClub Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26% LendingClub Corporation -1.34% -4.65% -6.16% -4.65% -24.97% 12.4%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation has stronger performance than LendingClub Corporation

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats LendingClub Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.